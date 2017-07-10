When PWD Minister and MGP leader Sudin Dhavlikar and Ex-CM and Congressman Ravi Naik shared a platform at the Thrift cooperative Association silver Jubilee function the audience got to witness humour filled war of words between the two leaders. At one point Ravi asked the PWD Minister, “What happened to your promise of 24×7 water supply that you gave in 2012? Is your department not getting enough fund to bring the promise into reality?” . Sudin on the other hand said in his speech , “Ravi has fired enough political fireworks in his speech, I will not do that.” Many issues related to banks, loans, recovery, cashless transactions etc were highlighted by speakers during the event.