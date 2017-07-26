White Taxis to be converted into Yellow & Black Taxis at KRC stations in 2 months time By Team Digital Goa - July 26, 2017, 2 :01 pm White taxis will be converted into yellow and black taxis in 2 months time at all KRC stations starting from Margao station said Transport Minister Sudin Dhavlikar. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS White Taxis to be converted into Yellow & Black Taxis at KRC stations in... Team Digital Goa - July 26, 2017, 2 :01 pm Govt will see to it that Vasco doesn’t turn into a coal hub –CM Team Digital Goa - July 26, 2017, 1 :42 pm FDA directs GMC canteen to stop operation for unhygienic conditions Team Digital Goa - July 25, 2017, 10 :58 pm Is Francis Pereira behind desecration of crosses at Madkai? Team Digital Goa - July 25, 2017, 10 :54 pm