Director of India Meteorological Centre Goa ML Sahu on Wednesday said the pre-monsoon has reached the state and widespread rain is expected in the next two days.”The rain received in the region is due to off-shore turf, which runs from South Maharashtra coast to North Kerala coast. Same off-shore turf is still there, so we are expecting widespread rain in next two days,” Sahu said.He said after two days the rainfall is expected to reduce and moderate rain will continue to maintain the cooling temperature of the state.”In the next 24 hours heavy rain may happen in certain place over Goa. We have issued heavy rainfall warning for both North and South Goa,” he added.