The Goa government is expected to earn Rs 15 lakh per day from the upcoming greenfield airport at Mopa, once it is operational, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

“If the airport is finished early, the state is likely to earn Rs 15 lakh per day of the revenue expected from the airport. A day’s delay will cost us around Rs 15 lakh,” Parrikar said. The state government is a 36.99 per cent partner in the venture, for which the subsidiary has already raised Rs 1,330 crore in the form of a loan from Axis Bank.