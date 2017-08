After facing embarrassments on the selection of Panaji candidate, Congress has decided to play it safe to nominate AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar as Panaji candidate. The names of Girish Chodankar, most vocal leader in congress today and Roy Naik, son of Ponda MLA Ravi Naik were sent for AICC approval for giving candidature in Panaji and Valpoi respectively.