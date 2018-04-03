Minister Vijai Sardesai said today that he will not be part of any effort to destabilize the government while the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is taking treatment in the hospital.
“I will not destabilize the government when CM is in hospital,” he said.
Some people have initiated a campaign in Goa to destabilize the government Vijai alleged
