Will order probe in Casino drifting incident -Tourism Minister By Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 11 :55 am Tourism Minister Babu Azgaonkar today said he will order a probe into the casino drifting incident. "I will seek a report as soon as possible and action will be taken on the report," the minister said.