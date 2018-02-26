Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah on Monday assured to resolve the Mahadayi water issue if the part comes to power in Karnataka in the ensuing Karnataka state assembly election.

“I guarantee the people of Karnataka that we will resolve the Mahadayi water issue with Goa if we win the ensuing assembly election. We will find a solution soon after coming to power in the state,” claimed Shah at a presser.

“The Mahadayi issue would have been resolved if the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had a pro-active approach to the decade-old inter-state river water dispute with neighbouring Goa and Maharashtra,” he asserted