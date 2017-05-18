A written complaint has been lodged by J B Dhawale, the Secretary of Mormugao Port Trust(MPT), with the Mormugao police against M/s. Western India Shipyard Limited(WISL) for their irresponsibility and causing danger to the MPT property in particular and environment in general. “MPT had leased out their property to WISL which they have failed to maintain, that has led to their dry dock to tilt and threat of M V Qing to sink,” stated the complaint. MPT has demanded immediate action against WISL in this regards.