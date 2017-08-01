Special Olympics Bharat Goa team bagged a total of 2 Golds, 6 Silver and 1 Bronze medals at the Special Olympics Bharat National Championship in Table Tennis held at Jodhpur, Rajasthan from 21st to 26th July 2017.

There were 18 boys team and 12 girls team from 18 states all over India who participated in this Championship. From the Goa, 4 male athletes and 3 female athletes and were accompanied by 1 male coach and 1 female coach and National Sports Director of Special Olympics Bharat – Mr. Victor R. Vaz participated for the same.

The special athletes and coaches are as follows:

SR. NO NAME OF THE PARTICPANTS GENDER EVENT PLACE SCHOOL

1. Tushar Desai Male Singles Silver Keshav Seva Sadhanas, Bicholim.

2. Pramod Gawas Male Singles Gold

3. Krutika Naik Female Singles Silver

4. Milton Fernandes Male Singles Silver Individual

Doubles Silver

5. Sharveen Volvoikar Male Singles Bronze Sanjay Centre for Spl. Education Goa, Porvorim.

Doubles Silver

6. Sabita Yadav Female Singles Gold Peace Haven, Caranzalem

7. Fatima Karigar Female Singles Silver New Dawn Ashadheep, Vasco

Sr. No Name of the Coaches School

1. Mr.Victor R. Vaz Special Olympics Bharat

2. Mr. Siddhant Naik Individual

3. Mrs. Seema Nimbhalkar Kesha Seva Sadhanas, Bicholim.

The Probable players for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games will be selected from among these participants.