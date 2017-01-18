Home Breaking News With just a day to go for nominations, 124 nominations filed today... With just a day to go for nominations, 124 nominations filed today taking total to 194 By Team Digital Goa - January 18, 2017, 10 :09 am With just a day to go for nominations, 124 nominations filed today taking total to 194 NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike411FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Seven More Candidates Announced By BJP Team Digital Goa - January 16, 2017, 4 :09 pm Dont Just look back on shared history but look ahead and create newer ties... Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 6 :03 pm All Options Open Including Getting a Leader From Center For CM’s Post– Gadkari Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 5 :15 pm Congress Declares 27 Candidates with many new faces Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 1 :18 pm