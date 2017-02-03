Home Breaking News With just one day to go for polls, BJP claims to win... With just one day to go for polls, BJP claims to win two-third majority. Cong, AAP & MGP-GSM alliance all confidant of gaining majority on March 11 By Team Digital Goa - February 3, 2017, 12 :09 pm With just one day to go for polls, BJP claims to win two-third majority. Cong, AAP & MGP-GSM alliance all confidant of gaining majority on March 11 NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike425FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Putting Notice on EC Website was wrong procedure – Parrikar Team Digital Goa - February 2, 2017, 7 :53 pm Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley Presents Economic Survey 2016-17 in the Parliament Team Digital Goa - January 31, 2017, 2 :00 pm Goa Elections 2017: BJP Releases Manifesto, Focus On Jobs, Tourism Team Digital Goa - January 29, 2017, 10 :13 pm MG Party Releases Manifesto Team Digital Goa - January 28, 2017, 10 :12 pm