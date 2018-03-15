Home Breaking News With one day to go for mining closure,most mines started removing machinery... With one day to go for mining closure,most mines started removing machinery from mines By Digital Goa - March 15, 2018, 11 :29 am With one day to go for mining closure,most mines started removing machinery from mines - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Captain of ports asks cruise vessels, passenger vessels and water sports operators to stop... Digital Goa - March 14, 2018, 9 :53 pm CMO rubbishes reports of CM returning to Mumbai Hospital Digital Goa - March 14, 2018, 9 :44 pm Vithal Chopdekar is new CCP mayor Digital Goa - March 14, 2018, 9 :29 pm Goa traffic police to be equipped with 4 laser speed radar guns and 100... Digital Goa - March 13, 2018, 10 :44 pm