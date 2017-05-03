Indian Railways is set to launch a premium train service called Tejas Express between Mumbai and Goa this summer.

Fitted with automatic doors, LCD screens, onboard wifi, tea/coffee vending machines, magazines and snack tables, the 20-coach Tejas Express will also serve cuisine curated by celebrity chefs. The premium Tejas Express service was announced in Rail Budget 2016-17. Tejas will showcase the future of train travel in India, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has said. “Mumbai-Goa train journey will get as exciting as air travel from June…,” the Ministry of Railways said on microblogging site Twitter on Monday.

