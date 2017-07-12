A 50-year-old woman confined for nearly 15 years in an inhumanly manner was rescued by a team of women police and NGO Bailancho Saad this evening.

The victim Sunita Verlekar Shirodkar was found in a filthy, dark small room at Candolim which was locked from outside. The premise she was locked-in belongs to her parents and is currently occupied by her brothers.

The police said that she was served food and water through a small opening and never allowed to step out for last 15 years. Verlekar, who lived for a short period in Mumbai after her marriage, is now undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

While there are no arrests till now, sources said that the police are questioning her family members at the police station over her horrific condition. Her brother and sister-in-law reportedly told media that she was creating a nuisance in the house due to her mental illness and hence was locked in a small room outside their house without any basic facility like toilet.