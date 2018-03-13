WONDER KIDZ The Concept School

A Unit of Fortune Educare Pvt. Ltd.

Colour Your Imagination

Drawing, Painting & Fancy Dress Competition

(Age Group 2-10 Years)

Note. 1) Children will bring their own colours, drawing sheet will be provided by the school.

2) Entry of children strictly with parents only.

3) Snacks will be provided to the children.

4) Kindly fill out the coupon and bring it with you.

“Let’s Celebrate the Grand Launch”

Fortune Group welcomes all parents and children For a fun filled MONDAY on the launch of

WONDER KIDZ, “The Concept School” Followed by prize distribution of “Drawing & Painting Competition” by our Honourable Chief Guest. On Sunday 18th March, 2018 at 10:00 AM Onwards

Attractive Prizes

Lucky Draw for Children who register for the event & should be present to claim their prize.

For Registration Mob: 9404757212, 8329268145

Add. H.No.M2, Gogol Housing Board Colony, Opp.

Dr.Manamohan Dessai, Near Gajanan Math, Gogol, Margao