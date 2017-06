Work on Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem will begin soon. This will facilitate companies to set up manufacturing hubs in Goa said IT minister Rohan Khaunte. Khaunte recently held a meeting with Andra Pradesh Dy CM and discussed with him about the successful IT initiatives in AP. “We held discussion and shared information about IT initiatives. Technology is helping each of their departments to deliver fast. We will try to implement some of those initiatives here in Goa,”said the minister.