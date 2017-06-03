Home News Worker electrocuted at District Hospital Mapusa News Worker electrocuted at District Hospital Mapusa By Team Digital Goa - June 3, 2017, 12 :28 pm A worker, native of Karnataka, died today after he suffered while doing work of laying pipeline in the basement of District Hospital with the help of electric drill. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Two fishermen rescued by lifeguards off Mobor Team Digital Goa - June 3, 2017, 12 :28 pm WRD minister’s driver fined for traffic violation Team Digital Goa - June 3, 2017, 12 :27 pm Baina Fishermen urge Mormugoa MLA to save their houses Team Digital Goa - June 3, 2017, 11 :36 am Parrikar could not solve basic problems of Panaji in 25 years –Girish Team Digital Goa - June 2, 2017, 12 :47 pm