National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India is mandated with the responsibility of implementation of Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013. The primary objective of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority is to ensure adequate availability of essential medicines to the public at affordable prices.

In order to have a meaningful interaction with the State Government and other stakeholders for effective coordination in the implementation of various provisions Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013; Directorate of Food & Drugs Administration, Goa in collaboration with ASSOCHAM and sponsored by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, New Delhi has organized one day workshop on 16/03/2018 for all stakeholders, at Hotel Fidalgo, Goa from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.. Workshop will be inaugurated by Hon. Health Minister, Shri Vishwajeet Rane, in the presence of Chief Secretary of Goa, Shri Dharmendra Sharma, and Director FDA-Goa, and NPPA and Assocham Officials.

The workshop aims to familiarize the State Drugs Control department & Health department and other stakeholders (Hospitals, Doctors, Stockiest, Retailers, NGO’s etc.) with various provisions of Drugs Price Control Order, 2013 and issues regarding affordability and availability of essential drugs. The Officials from National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority along with guest speakers Shri S. W. Deshpande,,Jt Commissioner, FDA, Maharashtra(Retired), Dr. Padmanab Rataboli, HOD,Pharmacology, GMC & Shri. Raj Vaidya , Community Pharmacist, Hindu Pharmacy, will share their thoughts on various topics relating to availability & affordability of Pharmaceutical Products..