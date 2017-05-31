MAIT, Ministry of Electronics & IT, NASSCOM Foundation and CEAMA to organise Workshop on Environmental Hazards of E-Waste in Panjim

on Wednesday 31st May in collaboration with GCCI, STARTUPGOA & GOACAN.

DATE: Wednesday 31st May 2017

TIME: 3pm to 7pm

VENUE: GCCI Hall, opp Azad Maidan, Panaji

The main aim of the workshop is to raise awareness across various levels (of society) to reduce the adverse impact of e-waste on environment and health arising out of the polluting technologies used in recycling in the unorganized sector. Goa has witnessed substantial e-waste generation in the last decade and has gone from zero ton of e-Waste in 2004 to 1000 tons in 2015. The e-waste generated in the coming years would be considerably greater due to increased penetration of electronic and electric appliances in urban households coupled with higher rate of obsolescence.

The key aspects of e-waste management and the E-waste Management Rules 2016 will be highlighted in the workshop. The Workshop will also focus on the responsibilities of manufacturers & bulk consumers under the new e-waste management rules to raise awareness on e-waste management.