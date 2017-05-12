Improve your eyesight and get beautiful & healthy eyes!

🔹“WORKSHOP ON VISION TRAINING”🔹

at Traya Natural Health Centre, Dona Paula.

TRAYA NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE is conducting a Workshop that includes exercises and techniques which will be taught to improve eyesight and make eyes healthier.

Diet, yoga advise will be given to maintain healthy eyes.This workshop is also effective in people having visual defects such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, astigmatism and other vision problems. And very useful in people working on laptops and computers for long hours. In this workshop we teach all the therapies based on Dr.Bates Method.

Age group for workshop is from 8yrs – 50 yrs. Please take a note If any child below 14 yrs wants to participate then that child must be accompanied by guardian or parent.

We will teach the following techniques

1. Sun Treatment,

2.Palming,

3.Reflexology, 4.Bar swing,

5.Ball Exercise,

6.Accupressure,

7.Eye movements,

8.Fine print reading,

9.Stage I Chart Reading,

10.Hot vapour and cold pack,

11.Diet and yoga advise.

Take away kit for Healthy Eyes will be given to each person.

14th May 2017 from 10 a.m to 4.00 p.m.

🍁Venue: Traya Natural Health Centre, Dona Paula 🍁Prior Registrations Mandatory

call on 7775065292.

🍁 Lunch & Snacks Included.

🍁 Energy Exchange 2000/-

🍁 Conducted by: Dr. Rashmila Chindarkar.