The Sunday Evening Quiz Club

will conduct the Goa edition of the

World Quizzing Championship

on June 3

at 3 p.m.

at ICG, Dona Paula.

Set by the International Quizzing Association, the quiz is a solo, written event that will be held simultaneously in multiple countries and cities across the world. The event in Goa will be proctored by Kanchan Gatward.

To register email: seqcgoa@gmail.com.

Details: www.seqc.blogspot.com.