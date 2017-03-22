The Indian Water Works Association, Goa Center and the Institute of Engineers (India) Goa State Center will jointly organized World Water Day-2017 on March 22, 2017 at International Center Goa, Dona Paula. The program is supported by Public Works Department, Government of Goa and the International Center, Goa, Dona Paula.

An expert in Waste Water, Shri K.B. Wadhavane, Director (Technical), IWWA from Mumbai will deliver the key note address on the theme ‘Water and Waste Water’.

A Power Point Presentation Competition for the students of Technical Institutions in the state and a Drawing competition for students of std. VIII to X are also organized to mark the occasion.