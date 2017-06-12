Seven different injury marks on the body of murdered Danielle McLaughlin show how she desperately fought for her life, court documents allege.A 378 page charge sheet accusing Vikat Bhagat, 24, of raping and strangling her also revealed the convicted petty criminal had several injury marks in his groin and thigh area.Authorities allege Bhagat also gouged the pretty 28-year-old’s face with a broken bottle after killing her in an effort to prevent her body being identified and then stole her mobile phone.