Digital Goa- Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palekar today said that neighbouring Karnataka government was a “habitual liar” on the Mahadayi river case. The minister also alleged that the witnesses are being paid by Karnataka govt to depose before the tribunal.

“Karnataka WRD Minister Patil says that they have not violated anything. Karnataka Government have been habitual liars with regards to Mahadayi issue. We will file contempt with photographic evidence,” the minister said.

“Goa never paid for its witnesses. Our witnesses worked keeping in mind the interest of Goa in Mahadayi matter. Unlike Karnataka witness AK Gosain who had confessed in tribunal that he was paid 50,000 per day by Karnataka for being the witness and Rs 5 lakhs to prepare the report,” he added.

Supplementing his claims WRD Minister presented a copy of the proceedings of Govt of Karnataka specifying that Rs 50,000 is the professional fees paid to IIT Dehi Prof A K Gosain to depose as an expert witness in the Mahadayi water dispute matter.