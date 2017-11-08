WRD Minister Vinod Palyekar called on Union Minister for Water Resource Nitin Gadkari in New delhi. Palyekar discussed various issues and proposal to be taken up with the Union Govt by the WRD Dept of Govt of Goa. WRD Minister Vinod Palyekar urged union minister to allot funds for Water Harvesting , Reviving Agriculture through irrigation by constructing wells in each field. He also urged Gadkari for relaxation of norms to avail of Central assistance for RRR of tanks and water bodies, repair of khazan bunds, Central Assistance in preparation of DPRs and designing of some storage projects in the State, ground Water Management and integrating mining pits for water management and utilization in the State.