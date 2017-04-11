Asserting that late night rave parties are not part of Goa’s culture, state’s Water Resources Department Minister Vinod Palyekar called for a state wide ban on such parties adding that they allow the drug industry to flourish which adversely affect the youth.”Late night parties should be banned in Goa. Though our state runs on tourism, but under the garb of tourism drugs are being supplied. This is adversely affecting our youth. If you visit the coastal areas (then) you can see how the youth are getting ruined because of this,” Palyekar said.