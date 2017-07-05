WRD Minister recommends probe in Chapora River Front matter By Team Digital Goa - July 5, 2017, 10 :23 pm Water Resource Minister Vinod Palyekar has recommended Vigilance inquiry into the alleged Chapora River Front construction scam. The file recommending probe has been handed over to Chief Secretary - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Sayyad Sarfaraj elected vice chairperson of Valpoi Municipality Team Digital Goa - July 5, 2017, 10 :43 pm Several electrical appliances damaged due to high voltage at Poriem Team Digital Goa - July 5, 2017, 10 :31 pm WRD Minister recommends probe in Chapora River Front matter Team Digital Goa - July 5, 2017, 10 :23 pm Mhadei tribunal hearing resumes, Karnataka witness cross examined Team Digital Goa - July 4, 2017, 11 :27 pm