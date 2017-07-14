Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar today created a flutter by saying that Goa govt is open to out-of-court settlement with Karnataka on Mahadayi water dispute. However, after strong reactions from various quarters, he was quick to retract the statement saying it was his personal opinion. Palyekar addressed media late evening to make it clear that his government is against any out of court settlement on Mahadayi issue with Karnataka. There is no compromise on Mahadayi issue, he said and charged Karnataka govt of playing dirty tricks behind the scenes. This govt is committed towards goenkarponn and also committed towards Mahadayi issue, he added.