News

WRD minister's driver fined for traffic violation

By Team Digital Goa - June 3, 2017, 12 :27 pm

Transport dept fined Driver of official car of WRD Minister Palyekar after the official car found overtaking on mandovi bridge. Rs 600 fine collected for Reckless driving