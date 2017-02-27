Home Breaking News XII std student Ganesh Naik from Nachinola drowned in Sal river at... XII std student Ganesh Naik from Nachinola drowned in Sal river at Ibrampur. Another youth was rescued By Team Digital Goa - February 27, 2017, 11 :15 am XII std student Ganesh Naik from Nachinola drowned in Sal river at Ibrampur. Another youth was rescued NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Plans Afoot To Merge Goa RSS prant with original RSS Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :28 pm One Day Goa Assembly Session On 28 Feb Team Digital Goa - February 25, 2017, 10 :14 pm Carnival festivities to kick off in Goa from tomorrow Team Digital Goa - February 24, 2017, 9 :18 pm NCSCM completes High & Low Tide Line Demarcations Team Digital Goa - February 22, 2017, 8 :42 pm