The Goa Board has decided to grant three marks to all those students who have attempted question no 5.d. in the Xth std Maths question paper, as there was some flaw in printing of the question. “There was no mistake in the question paper. But there was flaw in printing due to which students could not understand the question,” said Goa Board Chairman J. R. Rebello. The decision to grant the marks was taken after meeting of Goa Board officials and parents.