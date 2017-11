Yaduvanshi the former Principal Mines Secretary of Goa appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) of Goa police today. SIT had on Thursday issued summons to Yaduvanshi in the illegal mining case. The IAS officer will be quizzed by the SIT today and tomorrow. Yaduvanshi was posted in Goa during Digamber Kamat’s term as the chief minister from early 2007 to 2012.