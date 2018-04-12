Basic shooting summer Camp

Air Rifle/Air Pistol

will be held at Yash Shooting Range, Karaswada Mapusa Goa

from 20April to 26th April 2018

For detail Call 8552054444

Our Shooting Academy Student Yash Padloskar won 2 bronze medal in 300mt 3 position in 61st NATIONAL SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP COMPETITION (BIG BORE) held at CRPF SHOOTING RANGE KADARPUR, HARYANA from 1st to 11th April 2018 organized by National Rifle Association Of India.

Yash has been receiving medalas at various events since last 3 years in this event.