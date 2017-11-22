A Division Bench of the Bombay High Court at Goa comprising of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Nutan Sardessai today reminded the Goa Government that it had enough powers to act deterrently against Panchayats and Municipalities who are defaulting in complying with the directions issued on collection and disposal of garbage.

The Court observations came today while hearing the contempt petition filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues over the inaction of the authorities on the continued dumping of debris and garbage along the Panaji-Old Goa bypass road. The Court is hearing all the garbage related petitions together.

The Court adjourned the further hearing by three weeks after directing the Secretaries of the North and South Goa District Legal Services Authority to submit a detailed report on the factual position relating to garbage in the various Panchayats and Municipalities across Goa.