A non Goan couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Colva beach in Salcete today. The couple was found hanging from a bent coconut tree today morning. The deceased are from Punjab and are identified as Harvinder Kaur and Briyan Singh. Colva police sprung into action after locals informed the police about the two dead bodies of the couple at 7am in the morning. Cause of death is not yet known. Police informed that the couple was staying at a guest house in Colva.