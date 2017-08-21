Home News Youth arrested with drugs at Mapusa News Youth arrested with drugs at Mapusa By Digital Goa News - August 21, 2017, 1 :31 pm Mapusa police arrested one Sonu Tailer (22) from Cuchelim, Mapusa with 360 grams ganja worth Rs 36,000 in the wee hours on Monday morning. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Bypoll campaigning to end today (Monday 21) evening Team Digital Goa - August 21, 2017, 11 :36 am Cyberage Laptops will be given to students post elections – Parrikar Digital Goa News - August 20, 2017, 7 :25 am Goa NGT matters will be shifted to Delhi Team Digital Goa - August 20, 2017, 6 :55 am Parrikar’s campaign focuses on one to one contact with voters Digital Goa - August 18, 2017, 8 :56 pm