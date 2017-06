One Youth from Dharbandora died on the spot in a fatal accident between a motor bike and a rickshaw at Bimlan, Khotodem village of Sattari today afternoon. Motorcycle hit dashed into the rickshaw at a sharp turn killing the motorcycle rider Brahmatej Babaji Desai(25) from Madlawada Sakorda Dharbandora on the spot. Rickshaw driver who hails from the same village as Desai took him to the Primary health center at Valpoi where he was declared brought dead.