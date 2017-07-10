Namdev Polji, a youth from Chavdewada, Parcem got drowned in a laterite stone quarry today. Namdev a XIIth std student had gone to the quarry which was filled with rain water for a swim with his friends. When friends noticed that he was drowning they raised an alarm. A group of people working nearby came for the rescue and took Namdev out but he succumbed on his way to the hospital. Onlookers informed that though the water in the quarry was not too deep Namdev got drowned as his legs got stuck in the marshy soil at the base of the quarry and he could not swim. One more youth had died in the same stone quarry 3 years back whereas one more young life was taken by another quarry in Mandrem area informed locals