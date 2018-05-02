Youth held with 5,000 worth charas at Chicalim By Digital Goa - May 2, 2018, 10 :13 pm Vasco police arrested a 22 years old Sohan illkar today morning with 10 gram Charas worth 5 thousand in his possession. He was arrested from Joggers park at Chicalim today early morning. 22 years old sohan is from Maimolem, Vasco. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Youth held with 5,000 worth charas at Chicalim Digital Goa - May 2, 2018, 10 :13 pm Governor asks CS to take action against alleged illegal compound wall of Power Minister’s... Digital Goa - May 2, 2018, 9 :17 pm Job Fair at Porvorim on May 10 Digital Goa - May 2, 2018, 6 :29 pm Alina demands apology from Goencho Awaz within 48 hours Digital Goa - April 30, 2018, 10 :35 pm