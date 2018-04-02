Home News Youth killed in tragic accident at Raia News Youth killed in tragic accident at Raia By Digital Goa - April 2, 2018, 10 :12 pm In a tragic accident at Raia in Salcete a 20 year old youth died on the spot late Sunday night. The accident occurred when the deceased Shubham Borker’s bike had head on collision with another bike belonging to one Jusemari Culcao(Age 35) at Raai. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS GBOA reiterate threat to empty ore laden barges into the sea Digital Goa - April 2, 2018, 10 :26 pm Goa govt employees DA hiked by 2% from new year Digital Goa - April 2, 2018, 10 :04 pm Lokayukta to probe mining lease renewal matter involving ex CM Parsekar Digital Goa - April 2, 2018, 9 :50 pm AAP Women Front demands strengthening of Women police stations in Goa Digital Goa - April 2, 2018, 8 :51 pm