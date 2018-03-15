One Vishwajeet Rauth(23) was stabbed by Canca resident Amey Dhargalkar(22) at Calangute today injuring him grievously. Calangute police managed to nab the accused from the surrounding area. Police have recovered the knife from the possession of accused person and an offence has been registered under section 326 of IPC against the him for greviously injuring the victim.

Rauth is being treated at GMC Hospital. Further investigation in the matter is on.