WELCOME T0
ZOGATI NATURE FARM
Managed by: PILAR FATHERS
BIRONDEM, VALPOI,
SATTARI -GOA 403 506.
OPENING FROM 1st APRIL 18.
▪ Come, Relax in the lap of nature.
▪ Rejuvenate in the gentle jagcuzzi and natural spa
of river Madhai
▪ Refresh and unwind in the scenic beauty.
▪ Treat your taste buds with an al fresco authentic
Goan cuisine and much more.
▪ Regain your health with our Natural Medicine
Hub.
For booking contact:
Rev. Fr. Mario Rebello sfx.
(9420002456/0832-2332020)
(No spot entries accepted.)