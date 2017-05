Zuari Agro Chemicals today said its board has approved revamp of its ammonia-urea plants at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that the board at its meeting held on May 19 “considered and approved the integrated revamp of ammonia-urea plants at a cost of approx Rs 1,300 crore”.

Zuari Agro Chemicals has an integrated facility in Goa with an annual installed capacity of 9,46,000 tonnes of fertilizers.