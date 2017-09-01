The Zuarinagar slum will get a new look and the people will be rehabilitated in proper houses with toilet and other facilities said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday evening during inauguration of a sewerage treatment plant at Zuarinagar. Parrikar asked the residents to avoid falling prey to any rumours. “You will not be asked to vacate your houses in the slums at Zurinagar unless new houses are built for you,” CM assured. PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar said , “We have built few community toilet units for the area and more are underway”. Cortalim MLA Alina Saldnha and Sancoale Panchayat body were also were present during the occasion.